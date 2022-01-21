Qatar Airways hit back on Friday at a decision by Airbus to widen a dispute over damaged passenger jets after the aircraft manufacturer canceled a separate $4.6 billion order for A321neos.
The Gulf airline released a video appearing to show patches of damage to paint and a layer of lightning protection on two A350s grounded by its regulator, in the first official images to emerge in a dispute with the European planemaker.
The two companies have been locked in a row for months over A350 damage that has led to the grounding of 21 planes by Qatar months ahead of the World Cup to be held in the Gulf state.
A clip issued by Qatar Airways showed peeling or missing paint and damage to underlying anti-lightning protection, as well as what the airline described as patches of structural carbon-fiber exposed to moisture and ultra-violet light.
The images echoed damage to A350 airliners portrayed in pictures exclusively published by Reuters last November.
Airbus had no immediate comment.
