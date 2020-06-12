Qatar’s flagship carrier Qatar Airways announced on Friday that it will resume flights to Turkey with the first flight to Istanbul on Saturday. Lufthansa also announced the resumption of flights to the country next month.

“Merhaba Türkiye! Qatar Airways is delighted once again to be flying to Istanbul. From Saturday 13 June, passengers can travel with the world’s best airline to Turkey’s biggest city,” the carrier’s official account tweeted.

German flag carrier Lufthansa will also resume its flights to Turkey from Germany and Switzerland as of July, the company's Turkey manager said.

From Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich to Turkey, the carrier will operate 28 flights weekly, Kemal Göçer, the head of Lufthansa Group Turkey, told Anadolu Agency.

The carrier and its subsidiaries will increase their short and long-distance flights globally in the coming period, he said.

The carrier will start 90 flights to Asia, more than 20 to the Middle East and over 25 to Africa starting next week, he stressed.

All passengers will be given disinfectant during the flights, while food will be served with high hygiene standards.