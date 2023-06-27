Iraq's Mosul International Airport, which fell into disuse after the occupation of the city by the Daesh terrorist organization in 2014, is currently undergoing repairs by two Turkish companies. It is anticipated that the airport will be reopened for civilian flights next year, officials from one of the companies said.

Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, suffered extensive damage during the three-year occupation by Daesh, rendering its buildings, infrastructure, roads, historical monuments and the airport unusable.

Turkish companies have played a crucial role in the city's reconstruction efforts, contributing significantly to various projects such as the construction of iron bridges, sewage systems and hospitals.

The renovation of Mosul International Airport is currently underway through a partnership between two Turkish companies, TAV İnşaat and 77 İnşaat.

According to Mehmet Sinan Türkan, the airport project manager at 77 İnşaat, the company successfully assumed control of the airport project in September 2022. Their initial focus was on the crucial task of removing debris and clearing the site of the collapsed airport.

Türkan further mentioned that the repair work on the runway commenced in December, and by March, they had successfully executed a landing of a C-130 aircraft on the restored runway.

"We had the honor of hosting distinguished guests from Iraq, including the president, prime minister and speaker of the assembly, who visited the site. Additionally, our governor from Mosul arrived via plane. We have successfully performed three landings and takeoffs of C-130 planes on the runway," he said.

Türkan stated that the construction of various sections at the airport, such as service buildings, terminals, watchtowers and outer walls, continues.

Emphasizing that two very experienced companies undertook the project, Türkan pointed out the end of 2024 as the date when the airport will be completed and opened to civilian flights.

Türkan said this project is very important for Mosul, “it is like a dream.”

Mehmet Küçüksakallı, Türkiye's consul general in Mosul, highlighted that the city had its first airport built in the 1920s; however, civilian flights are currently nonexistent.

Continuing his statement, Küçüksakallı said: “Regrettably, the approximately 4 million residents of Nineveh are unable to benefit from this opportunity at present. They have to travel from Mosul to Irbil and Baghdad for both domestic and international journeys, incurring inconvenience and additional expenses for our Mosul citizens.”

“Therefore, Turkish companies have acquired Mosul Airport and are exerting tremendous efforts to complete its renovation promptly. Our Turkish engineers and workers are dedicating themselves to this project. If the Iraqi authorities facilitate the necessary arrangements for our companies, I am confident that this endeavor will be completed on schedule, enabling the people of Mosul to benefit from its services.”

Küçüksakallı underscored that the initial flights from Mosul will be directed toward Türkiye, stating: "We are hopeful that Turkish Airlines (THY) will operate the first international flight from Istanbul to Mosul once the airport becomes operational as they did at the Kirkuk Airport."