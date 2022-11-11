Several initiatives related to gas cooperation with Türkiye and grain exports will be announced at a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G-20) nations in Indonesia next week, Russia said Thursday.

"A number of specific initiatives are planned, including increasing gas cooperation with Turkey, (and) organizing large shipments of grain and fertilizers," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food products and energy resources to foreign markets on a commercial and humanitarian basis, rejecting, however, any attempts of price or any other external pressure," Zakharova said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin, who will not be attending the summit in person, last month floated an idea of creating what he calls a "gas hub" in Türkiye, via which shipments of Russian gas could be sold to the European market.

The Foreign Ministry said it hoped the summit would contribute to the establishment of a "multipolar" world, a term Putin often uses to criticize what he argues is Western dominance in global affairs.

Russia's presence at the G-20 meeting has drawn criticism from Western countries and Ukraine, who called for Putin to be barred from attending the summit.

On Thursday, Russian and Indonesian officials said that Putin would not go in person but may join virtually. Instead, Russia's delegation in Bali will be fronted by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Russian delegation will raise the issue of de-monopolization of the global economy and building logistics routes, technology clusters, and payment systems, independent from politics, Zakharova said.

She urged the use of diplomatic tools to revive "the culture of respectful dialogue" in the G-20 and to create grounds for its productive work in the future.

"We intend to contribute to this development in every way possible, relying on the support of like-minded BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) partners and other emerging market countries," she said.

Russia is "determined" to strengthen the status of the G-20 as a leading multilateral economic forum, she said.

"We welcome the constructive attitude of the current Indonesian Chairmanship to promote the unifying agenda under the slogan of post-crisis recovery of the world economy on the principles of 'together and better,'" she noted.

Zakharova expressed hope that "the positive vector announced by Jakarta" will be perceived by all delegations in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation and will allow the G-20 to make "a significant contribution to the formation of a multipolar world and the democratization of international economic relations."

The G-20 summit will take place on Nov. 15-16 in Bali.