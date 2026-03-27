Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has launched daily reciprocal flights between Copenhagen and Istanbul, further strengthening air links between Türkiye and the Nordic region.

According to a statement from IGA Istanbul Airport on Friday, Istanbul Airport, which hosts more than 100 airline partnerships and offers flights to over 340 destinations worldwide, continues to expand its global network.

As part of this expansion, SAS began operating flights from Copenhagen to Istanbul as of today. The new route aims to enhance connectivity between Türkiye and Scandinavia while offering passengers greater accessibility and comfort.

Flights on the route will be operated using Airbus A320neo aircraft with a capacity of 180 seats. Services between Copenhagen and Istanbul will run daily in both directions.

Server Aydın, deputy general manager for commercial affairs at IGA, welcomed the launch, saying the partnership would reinforce economic and cultural ties between Türkiye and Scandinavian countries while boosting trade and tourism traffic.

“This cooperation, which is an important part of our airport’s sustainable growth strategy, will strengthen ties between Scandinavian countries and Türkiye and accelerate commercial and tourist traffic,” Aydın said. “Our strong integration with Northern Europe is a strategic step serving Istanbul’s vision as a global meeting point and Istanbul Airport’s goal of becoming one of the world’s most connected aviation hubs.”

SAS Vice President Network Henrik Winell emphasized the role of aviation in connecting people, businesses and societies across regions.

“With the launch of our new Copenhagen-Istanbul route, we are strengthening connectivity between Scandinavia and Türkiye while continuing to develop our global hub in Copenhagen,” Winell said. “With our punctual and reliable service approach, we connect Scandinavia to the world and the world to Scandinavia.”