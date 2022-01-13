Saudi Arabia will build 8,000 kilometers of railway across country, Investment Minister Khalid al-Falih said Wednesday.
"New rail that will crisscross the kingdom and add to the existing network we already have," Falih told a mining forum in Riyadh.
He also said his ministry is working on a new investment law that is going to address the needs of both domestic and international investors.
