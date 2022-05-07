Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Saudia on Saturday resumed flights to Istanbul after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A flight operated by the airline landed at Istanbul Airport on Saturday from Jeddah with 130 passengers on board.

Passengers were welcomed with flowers upon arrival at the airport.

Saudia will operate daily flights from the cities of Mecca and Medina to Istanbul. The airline, meanwhile, will fly three flights weekly between the Saudi capital Riyadh and Istanbul.

Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan concluded a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia upon an invitation from Saudi King Salman.

Addressing reporters before departing for Saudi Arabia, Erdoğan said his visit is an example of a common will to start a new period with Riyadh and potentially the start of a new era in political, military, economic and cultural cooperation. He also expressed hope that the visit would improve ties on basis of mutual respect and trust.

After the meeting, Erdoğan said Ankara and Riyadh agreed on the need to bring together the businesspeople and investors of the two countries.

Following the 2011 Arab Spring, ideological differences and rival foreign policy objectives directed Ankara and Riyadh in different directions, making them fierce regional rivals. Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia nosedived soon after, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties.