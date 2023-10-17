An official from the Saudi Arabian delegation attending Routes World 2023, which is being held at the Istanbul Exhibition Center and hosted by Istanbul Airport operator IGA in cooperation with the Türkiye Tourism Promotion and Development Agency (TGA), praised Monday the event highlighting Turkish culture and cooperation and the importance of initiating collaborations.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) at the event, Saudi Arabian Air Connectivity Program’s senior manager Ali Rajab said that a “huge number of government and private sector representatives” attended Routes World 2023.

The 28th edition of Routes World event, which brings together airlines, airports and aviation stakeholders from across the world, is taking place in Istanbul. It began on Oct. 15 and will conclude on Oct. 17.

“The main purpose for us is to show airlines and airports that we initiate collaborations to strengthen this relationship further or to take it to the next level and open a route,” he stated.

“We are here in person, which remains very important, and ready to show you what we can offer you in Saudi Arabia,” he stressed.

The Saudi official described the event as a “great” one and praised that it “highlights Turkish culture and cooperation.”

“I am certain all the visitors here will be grateful for the famed hospitality and already look forward to their next visit,” he added.

Rajab underlined that Riyadh has ambitious goals, such as welcoming over 150 million tourists by 2030 and providing services in more than 250 destinations in the aviation field within 10 years.

The Saudi Air Connectivity Program is a national entity established under the auspices of the Tourism Ministry in 2021 as part of the National Tourism Strategy, he pointed out.

“We operate at the intersection of tourism and aviation, aiming to increase air connectivity between key global hubs and centers of demand and the Kingdom,” he said.

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, who delivered a speech at the opening of the event, highlighted Türkiye’s achievement in connectivity and an increasing number of both domestic and international flights.

“With the Istanbul Airport that opened in 2018, Türkiye and Istanbul have become one of the largest transit centers in the world,” Uraloğlu said.

“While flights were carried out to 60 destinations in 50 countries in 2002, today we are reaching 343 destinations in 130 countries,” he noted.

According to the organizers, one of the most important events of the global aviation industry, the event will be attended by vice presidents and heads of network planning from 250 leading airlines, who will engage in over 10,000 meetings with airport and destination representatives to identify new route opportunities.