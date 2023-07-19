Russia's Defense Ministry said ships nearing Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea would viewed as possible military carriers from Thursday, as Moscow withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"From 00:00 am Moscow time on 20 July 2023 (2100 GMT), all vessels on the Black Sea sailing to Ukrainian ports will be regarded as potential carriers of military cargo," the defense ministry said in a statement, adding that: "the flag states of these vessels will be considered to be party to the Ukrainian conflict on the side of the Kyiv regime."

The ministry also said that areas of the sea have now been declared temporarily dangerous for shipping.

The Black Sea has a been major flashpoint in Russia's nearly 17-month full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow would return to talks if the U.N. agrees to implement the terms of the memorandum within three months.

The new escalation comes after Russia pulled out of an agreement this week that had allowed Ukraine to safely export its grain on cargo ships travelling via Black Sea ports, despite a Russian naval blockade.

The expiration of the agreement was internationally condemned, as it revived fears of rising grain and food prices. Poorer countries in Africa in particular are dependent on Ukrainian grain.