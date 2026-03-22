Two civilian aircraft, an Emirates Airbus A380 and a Saudia Airbus A321, were damaged at Dubai International Airport during Iran-linked attacks early in the conflict, exposing growing risks to civil aviation despite no planes being shot down, a report said.

No commercial airliners have been shot down since the conflict began, according to the report. However, several aircraft parked at airports have sustained damage from attacks or debris linked to intercepted projectiles. Two of those – the Emirates A380 and Saudia A321 – were hit at Dubai International Airport early in the conflict.

Three other aircraft, all private planes, were damaged after shrapnel from missiles struck Ben Gurion Airport last week.

The incidents at Dubai’s main airport underscore the vulnerability of major aviation hubs in the region, even as commercial flights continue to operate.

The UAE has designated specific flight corridors for pilots and prepared air traffic controllers to rapidly divert aircraft. Fighter jets have also been deployed to help protect jetliners from incoming drones, according to people familiar with the strategy.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.