National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and German airline Lufthansa’s joint venture SunExpress has added five new routes to its flight network for this summer between Anatolian cities and Europe, the company said Tuesday.

Under the expansion, the airline is now offering direct flights between over a dozen Turkish cities and 16 destinations in Europe.

SunExpress last month started operating twice-weekly flights to Dusseldorf from the Black Sea province of Zonguldak.

The carrier is also offering weekly flights from the central Eskişehir province and southernmost province of Hatay to Dusseldorf starting in June.

Additionally, thrice-weekly flights between Eskişehir and Brussels and weekly flights between the eastern province of Malatya and Frankfurt will be operated over the holiday season.

Connecting 13 Anatolian cities to nine destinations in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, the airline also operates direct flights from Turkey to major European capitals such as Amsterdam, Brussels, London, Paris, Stockholm and Copenhagen.