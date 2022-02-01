The national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and German airline Lufthansa's joint venture SunExpress has added new routes to its Europe network as part of its summer schedule, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

Accordingly, the carrier plans to start its direct mutual flights between the Turkish southern Mediterranean city of Antalya and its new destinations, Latvian capital Riga and the Estonian capital Tallinn, as of April.

SunExpress, which will start its flights to Lithuania’s Vilnius with up to seven weekly flights as of April, will also be adding two more Baltic cities to its flight network.

The opening of these new routes is an indicator of the airline's commitment to its growth strategy and its confidence in the strong recovery of Turkish tourism.

As the airline connecting Turkey's tourism capital Antalya to the highest number of destinations with both domestic and international direct flights, SunExpress will have reciprocal flights to Riga up to six times a week and to Tallinn and Vilnius up to seven flights a week.

SunExpress guests, who wish to explore the Baltic capitals Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius, each of which has its own unique cultural tradition and historical heritage, can make reservations at advantageous prices on the sunexpress.com website or the mobile application and review the airline’s summer season offers.