Turkish-owned crude oil vessel safely left Gulf via Strait of Hormuz, bringing the number of departed ships to three since the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran began, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on Monday.

Last week, a second Turkish-flagged ship successfully transited the critical strait amid ongoing regional tensions, Uraloğlu also said at the time.

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global waterway, since the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran started on Feb. 28, set off the Middle East conflict and sent global oil and gas prices soaring.

The number of Turkish-owned vessels around Hormuz dropped to 12 as Türkiye continues efforts for the safe transit of eight ships and 156 personnel, the minister also said in a social media post on Monday.

"As a result of the work we are conducting with our Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish-owned vessel named Ocean Thunder, which was en route carrying crude oil loaded from Iraq to Malaysia, safely passed through the Strait of Hormuz as of last night and completed its exit from the Gulf," he wrote.

Uraloğlu said on Feb. 28 that there were 15 ships belonging to Turkish shipowners waiting to go through the strategic strait.

The concerns related to the passages through the strait continue as U.S. President Donald Trump has in recent ⁠days publicly pressed for a rapid end to the conflict and reopening of the strait, warning of heavy consequences if a cease-fire ⁠is not reached ​within a short timeframe.