Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has reached an agreement with GE Aerospace to procure engines, spare engines and engine maintenance services for 75 B787 planes that it is buying from Boeing, the company said late Wednesday.

Its statement shared on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) followed an announcement in September that it had decided to buy the 75 aircraft from Boeing, consisting of 50 firm and 25 option orders for B787-9 and B787-10 models with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2034.

"As a result of the tender held for the purchase of engines, spare engines and engine maintenance services for the said aircraft, negotiations were concluded and an agreement was reached with GE Aerospace," it said.

In September, the company said it had decided to purchase 75 wide-body B787-9 and B787-10 aircraft and also announced a tentative agreement with Boeing to acquire 150 737-8/10 MAX models.

Later in October, its chairperson, Ahmet Bolat, said they could switch the MAX order to rival Airbus if talks with CFM failed to make progress.

"Those talks are ongoing. We'll probably have Boeing and the engine manufacturer sitting down together in a few weeks. We'll ask, 'Are you in or out?' If not, we'll turn another page," Bolat said in an interview this week.

Separately, on Thursday, Turkish Airlines also announced that it had completed the agreement to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa.

"The transaction documentation process has been completed between the parties, and the partnership agreement and other related transaction agreements have been signed," it said in a statement.

This process is expected to be completed within approximately six to 12 months, it added.

"The minority interest rate to be acquired is expected to be between 25% and 27%, depending on the technical and financial adjustments at the closing stage," the statement said.