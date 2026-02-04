SunExpress, a joint venture between Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) and German Lufthansa, has announced it will begin flights to Syria in March, Turkish media reports indicated on Wednesday.

The airline will operate flights from tourism hub Antalya and western Izmir province to Syria's Damascus and Aleppo, the reports said.

Starting March 7, SunExpress will operate direct flights from Antalya to Damascus three times a week (Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays), and as of March 11, to Aleppo twice a week (Wednesdays and Saturdays), the report said.

Flights from Izmir are expected to begin on March 8. From Izmir, direct flights will operate to Damascus three times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays) and to Aleppo twice a week (Fridays and Sundays).

The search for the availability of flights on the stated destinations on the website of the carrier displays the flights in March, with the starting price at around TL 3,600 (around $83).

Turkish carriers like THY and AJet have already started flying to Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

SunExpress aims to offer passengers ease of planning and contribute to air transportation in the region with direct flights from Antalya and Izmir.