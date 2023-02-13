SunExpress, a joint venture of Turkish Airlines and Germany’s Lufthansa, has announced that it will continue its commitment to assist those affected by the major earthquakes in Türkiye’s south, by offering free evacuation flights from the impacted area.

The airline has stated that it will provide free domestic flights from Adana, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Kayseri, Malatya, Hatay, and Mardin until Feb. 20th.

In total, SunExpress has conducted 125 specialized flights to transport search-and-rescue and medical teams to the earthquake zone. The airline has transported more than 4,500 professionals and ensured the safe evacuation of over 9,400 individuals. Additionally, the airline has played an instrumental role in delivering 161 tons of essential relief materials to the earthquake zone through its free cargo service, in collaboration with official authorities, particularly the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

SunExpress has also established a vital bridge between Türkiye and Germany to provide crucial aid.

On Feb. 12, the airline successfully transported a team of 30 medical professionals from Germany, along with their essential equipment, to Adana.

It is working in cooperation with AFAD to transport the aid collected from Frankfurt to Antalya, ensuring that it reaches those who require it the most.

The airline will also collaborate with Lufthansa Cargo to bring 30 generators from Berlin to Türkiye providing much-needed support to those affected by the disaster.