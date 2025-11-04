Coordination and integration at border crossings between Türkiye and Syria is advancing rapidly, and the transit transport agreement is set to become fully operational this month, said Mazen Alloush, director of public relations at the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.

"We hold meetings with Turkish officials almost weekly. When a problem arises, we establish mutual communication and resolve it within our means," he told an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA) on Monday.

Expressing his gratitude for Ankara's support to Damascus "since liberation," he noted that cooperation and coordination are ongoing in the areas of trade, transportation and border management.

He said that implementations are beginning under the transit transport agreement signed in Istanbul in August and that the transshipment system for freight traffic will end in November.

He stated that Syrian drivers' visas will be issued by the Turkish Consulate in Aleppo within 10 days, adding that Turkish drivers will also be able to obtain visas directly at the border gate.

Alloush noted that Turkish authorities recently made a preliminary decision to allow Syrians with dual citizenship to enter Türkiye with Syrian-plate vehicles and that the implementation will begin soon.

Emphasizing that the Syrian transport fleet will be developed in the coming period, he said that the goal is for Syrian drivers to be able to reach Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Europe and the Gulf countries by land again via Türkiye.

He said Turkish brothers continue to support Syria to the best of their capabilities.

The official also stated that new radar systems have been installed at Damascus International Airport, enabling aircraft to take off and land at night.

He stressed that humanitarian aid trucks are passing through Türkiye without any problems and said that Ankara has provided significant facilities in this regard.

110,000 containers processed at ports so far

Assessing the work carried out since the fall of the Ba'ath regime on Dec. 8, 2024, he said that all land border crossings and seaports had been destroyed.

The Nasib (Jordan) and newly opened Tiyyas (Lebanon) border crossings, as well as the ports of Latakia and Tartus, have been put back into operation, he explained.

Noting that the infrastructure and electronic systems at these crossings have been renewed, he said that more than 3 million tons of fuel have been imported.

A total of 333 ships entered and exited the Port of Latakia, and more than 700 ships entered and exited the port of Tartus; since Dec. 8, a total of 110,000 containers have been handled at the ports, he added.

He stated that the main items exported were phosphate and live animals, and that other products were also sent in limited quantities.

He said these items would be disclosed in the financial report and that there were no obstacles to imports and that all legal products could be brought into the country.

Corruption, smuggling tackled at ports

Furthermore, he said that corruption, bribery and smuggling were widespread at the ports during the old regime, but that this system had been eliminated.

He said that services are completely free of charge, and it is forbidden to give gifts or bribes to any official.

Identifying smuggling as a threat during the old regime, he said that the country has broken the narcotics route that started at the Nasib Border Gate and prevented more than five large shipments.

Noting that attempts from the Lebanese border continue, he said that K9 narcotics dog teams and advanced screening systems have been deployed at all gates.

He also emphasized that the modernization of X-ray screening systems, which were not working or did not exist during the ousted regime, has been accelerated, saying that 20 new X-ray machines are coming into service, and all border crossings will have world-class technology.

He also addressed the issue of Syrians crossing into Türkiye by land, recalling that visit permits for Syrians under temporary protection have been temporarily suspended by Türkiye, saying: "We are in constant communication on this matter. It is a humanitarian issue. Efforts to find a solution are ongoing."

He said that a partial solution had been implemented for Syrians with dual citizenship to bring their vehicles to Syria, stating that under the new regulation, any Syrian with second citizenship in Türkiye or another country could bring their vehicle to Syria using their passport.

He said that the only condition is proof of Syrian citizenship, and even an expired Syrian passport is accepted for this process.

He stated that the security deposit previously charged at border crossings as part of the vehicle entry procedure had been reduced from $50 to $15, adding that this regulation was an important step towards facilitating border crossings for Syrians.

"Our gates are wide open to our people. We are building modern international transit corridors on the ruins of the old gates," he added.

"Next year, all of Syria's borders will be fully equipped, economically active, and operating under a single standard."