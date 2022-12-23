Dozens of flights were canceled in Spain on Friday after staff working for low-cost airliners went on strike ahead of the Christmas holidays.

Local and international carrier Air Nostrum had to cancel 78 flights in the last two days after pilots began a flight that will continue to disrupt holiday travel.

According to the airline, around 35 flights per day will also be canceled Dec. 26, 27, 29 and 30 and the two days following the new year.

Pilot union Sepla blames the walkout on Air Nostrum’s failure to negotiate fair wage increases and labor conditions.

Meanwhile, Spanish airline Vueling is coping with an ongoing cabin crew strike. The airline said it had to cancel 10% of flights during strike days.

The Vueling strike began earlier this month and affects flights every Friday, Sunday, Monday and holiday.

Stavla, the union behind the Vueling strike, called the company’s plan to increase wages by only 2% "an insult.”

Ryanair passengers, for their part, are having to cope with another cabin crew strike that affects flights from Mondays to Thursdays until Jan. 7.

Long lines have also been reported at the Madrid airport, where private security workers have begun an indefinite strike.

Despite all the labor action, the air travel situation in Spain threatened to be much worse.

As many as 10,000 employees from Spanish airport operator Aena were also planning to strike over the festive period, which would have had major effects on travel.

However, after reaching a last-minute deal, the union called off the labor action last Wednesday.