"Turkey aims to be a logistics superpower in the globe as part of our 2053 vision," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Tuesday in a press conference after the Cabinet meeting at Ankara's Presidential Complex.

"Turkey has a clear road ahead to being a logistics superpower," he added.

Erdoğan also said that Turkey is pursuing the aim of being a logistics superpower "in a geography spanning from London to Beijing; Siberia to South Africa."

"We expanded our railway network from 10,959 kilometers to 13,022 kilometers (8091 miles)," Erdoğan also said.

"Our goal is to increase this figure to 28,590 kilometers by 2053."

Erdoğan also added that "by expanding high-speed train lines until 2053, we will increase the number of provinces connected to each other with this system from 8 to 52."

Also touching upon the government's initiatives to support employment, Erdoğan said that the Labor Ministry will cover all wages and social security payments of newly recruited workers for three or six months.

Turkey has carried out multibillion-dollar projects over the last two decades and its nationwide highway and divided roads expanded to 3,633 kilometers and 28,647 kilometers, respectively.

Its railway network has been expanded to more than 13,000 kilometers and is aimed to be gradually increased to 28,590 kilometers by 2053, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoğlu told the “Transportation and Logistics Master Plan – Transportation 2053 Vision Launching” meeting in Istanbul last week.

He said they aim to complete around 8,554 kilometers of railway lines by 2053, including some 6,196 kilometers of a fast train network, 1,474 kilometers of conventional lines, 622 kilometers of high-speed lines, of which 546 kilometers will be completed next year, and 262 kilometers of very high-speed train lines.

More than $172 billion in investments have been made in all means of transportation and communication infrastructure between 2003 through 2021, Karaismailoğlu said.

“Hereafter, we will invest another $198 billion by 2053, starting this year,” the minister said.

According to calculations made as part of the plan, investments will enable the country to save around $176 billion, including $59 billion in time, $26 billion in fuel, $10 billion in accident costs, $31 billion in emission reduction costs and $56 billion in other costs from external factors.

Karaismailoğlu said Turkey was an important passenger and air cargo hub for Europe, western Asia and Africa.