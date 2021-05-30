Turkey is working to build the infrastructure for civil unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) payload transportation activities. Accordingly, in a test flight scheduled before June 6, light medicine will be carried by a drone from one hospital to another.

The Acıbadem Health Care Group will perform the test from its Dr. Şinasi Can Hospital in the Kadıköy district to its Kozyatağı Hospital – both on Istanbul’s Anatolian side – after the appropriate conditions for the planned flight are met.

Within the scope of the test, the UAV's goal is to carry light drugs. The results of the test flight will be used by the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) in developing a true model for civil transportation with drones.

The SHGM is developing the management model for civil-purpose regulations, authorizations and operations of rapidly developing UAVs.

Within this model, Turkey's aim is to use its civil airspace effectively, safely and efficiently. The model envisages that the movements of all 50,170 UAVs currently defined in the system can be monitored centrally through the module, which will have been predesigned by the aviation authority and installed on aircraft in the authorized air corridors.

With this system, flexible but high-security activities will be provided without the need for flight permit approval mechanisms. The main intercity flight corridors for UAVs, as well as suitable flight channels within the city, will be defined and the envisioned management structure and rules will be applied to ensure mobility on these lines.

Drones are used in the health care field to transport blood and vaccines, especially in hard-to-reach areas. In addition, the world's leading technology, cargo, e-commerce and food companies are looking for new solutions utilizing delivery by UAVs.

Drones, which are generally mentioned in the context of defense, can function in many other areas including agriculture, search and rescue, fighting forest fires, traffic control, weather forecasting and broadcasting.