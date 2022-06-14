“There is no Turkey anymore, there is Türkiye. From now on, we will write Türkiye Havayolları, instead of Turkish Airlines on the fuselage of our planes,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday, announcing a name change for the country’s flag carrier.

The move is seen as part of a push by Ankara to rebrand the country and dissociate its name from the bird, turkey, and some negative connotations that are associated with it. It is, meanwhile, unclear whether Airlines in the name would be changed to its Turkish format, “havayolları.”

Most recently, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, confirmed receipt of the letter from Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, formally requesting that his country be referred to as “Türkiye.”

Dujarric was quoted by Anadolu Agency (AA) as saying that the name change had become effective “from the moment” the letter was received.

The country called itself “Türkiye” in 1923 after its declaration of independence.

In December, Erdoğan called for the use of “Türkiye” to better represent Turkish culture and values, including demanding that “Made in Türkiye” be used instead of “Made in Turkey” on exported products. Turkish ministries began using “Türkiye” in official documents.

Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.

The Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications said it launched the campaign “to promote more effectively the use of ‘Türkiye’ as the country’s national and international name on international platforms.”