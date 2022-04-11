Turkish vehicle maker BMC, one of the country’s largest commercial and military vehicle manufacturers, has sold 170 more buses to Azerbaijan, according to Anadolu Agency (AA) Monday.

The company continues to increase its exports with the new generation, high-tech and environmentally friendly buses, thanks to its research and development (R&D) investments in recent years, the report said.

BMC, which, aside from European countries, has signed many projects in the Balkans and Turkic republics and with the tenders it won in Azerbaijan, the company exported a total of 510 Procity 12-meter (40-foot) buses, 20 Procity 18-meter buses and 35 Neocity 9-meter buses with compressed natural gas (CNG) engines.

With the latest acceptance procedures, the delivery of 170 Neocity 9-meter CNG buses has been completed. Thus, the number of BMC buses serving in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku increased to 735.

Having produced the first natural gas and fully low-floor city bus in Turkey, BMC buses stand out with their high comfort and technological features. BMC's buses produce special solutions for preventing air pollution, which is the most important problem of big cities, with their low-emission and environmentally friendly engines.

BMC, Turkey's first commercial vehicle manufacturer to export to Europe, provides a significant amount of foreign currency inflow to the country with its sales to more than 80 countries in its deep-rooted history of half a century.

Winning the "Best Design Award" at Busworld Europe, Neocity is BMC's new generation bus series. Neocity buses, which are produced in 8.5, 9 and 10-meter lengths with electric, diesel and CNG, offer special solutions for the different needs of cities.

Neocity, which has the lowest turning radius in its class thanks to its independent front axle, provides superior driving comfort with its high maneuverability and high traction, even in the narrowest streets of the city. Neocity 8.5 and 9-meter buses offer the opportunity for up to 72 people to travel comfortably and the 10-meter versions allow for up to 88 passengers.