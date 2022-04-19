National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has signed a codeshare agreement with Brazil's budget airline GOL Linhas Aereas to expand destinations.

Through the deal, passengers will be able to purchase tickets to destinations in Brazil from flights departing from Istanbul and many other airports in Asia, the Middle East, Far East and Africa, the flag carrier said in a statement.

Passengers will also acquire connections with the entire network operated by GOL in the Brazilian territory and to Asuncion, Santiago, Montevideo and Lima.

Currently, Turkish Airlines operates seven daily flights to GRU Airport, Sao Paulo's international airport.

Moreover, the two airlines also have inked a Frequent Flyer Program (FFP) Agreement, enabling members of Turkish Airlines' loyalty program Miles&Smiles and Brazil's GOL to be able to earn and redeem miles on flights operated by both carriers.

Bilal Ekşi, Turkish Airlines CEO, said with the agreement, they “will offer our passengers a rich alternative travel experience on our direct flights from Istanbul to Sao Paulo, as well as on Brazilian domestic flights with GOL.”

“We will provide our passengers with a more comfortable flight opportunity by taking advantage of the new flight routes and the FFP advantages provided by our frequent flyer program cooperation under the agreement,” Ekşi said.

He added that the deals also aim to contribute to the commercial ties between Brazil and Turkey.

Paulo Kakinoff, GOL CEO, for his part, said this will be another opportunity for the world to discover the beauties of Brazil.