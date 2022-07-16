Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) broke its occupancy record on July 15, 2022, an official announced on Saturday.

"Yesterday, we hosted more than 260,000 passengers with an occupancy rate of over 87%. We had the busiest day in Turkish Airlines history," Yahya Üstün, the carrier's senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, currently has nearly 380 aircraft and flies to 335 destinations in 129 countries.