Turkish Airlines (THY) carried over 25 million passengers in the first four months of the year, the company said in a statement at the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Thursday, adding to the positive momentum that saw it shatter the record in number of individuals it flew in 2023.

From January through April, the airline carried 25.5 million passengers, marking an 8% rise from the same period last year when it carried 23.6 million people.

The load factor reached 80.5% in the first four months of this year, the statement said.

Cargo and mail carried meanwhile soared 35.1% to nearly 640,041 tons in the January-April period.

The company carried 7 million passengers in April only, a year-over-year rise of 6.9%, it said.

The flag carrier posted a 4.5% hike in passengers on international routes, reaching 4.3 million in April. The number of domestic passengers rose 11% to 2.8 million during the same period.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, increased 0.8 points to 80.7% last month, 86.5% on domestic flights and 80% on international flights.

The volume of cargo and mail transported by the company surged 34.4% at an annualized pace to 162,483 tons.

By the end of this April, Turkish Airlines flies to 341 destinations with its fleet of 455 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes.