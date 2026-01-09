The number of passengers Turkish Airlines served in 2025 rose 8.8% year-over-year to a new all-time high, according to the national flag carrier on Friday.

The total count reached 92.6 million, up from 85.2 million in 2024, the company said in a statement.

Its load factory from January through December rose 0.1 percentage points from a year ago to 83.2%.

In December alone, Turkish Airlines flew 7.3 million passengers, a 13.5% year-over-year increase.

The load factor in the month increased by 1.9 percentage points to 82.6%.

Turkish Airlines' fleet reached 516 planes as of the end of 2025, compared to 492 in the previous year.

Turkish Airlines says it's the airline flying to the most countries in the world, serving 356 destinations in 132 countries.

It plans to reach a fleet of 813 aircraft by 2033.

On Thursday, the company laid the foundations for eight new facilities with a total investment value exceeding TL 100 billion ($2.32 billion) at several locations, primarily its home base Istanbul Airport.

The projects include investments in Europe's largest wide-body aircraft engine maintenance facility, the world's largest aircraft catering facility, the second phase of SmartIST, which will be the world's largest cargo terminal, additional aircraft maintenance hangars, and an e-commerce complex.

The investments, which will start with 26,000 new jobs in 2026, will provide over 36,000 jobs when all phases are completed, Turkish Airlines Chair Ahmet Bolat said.