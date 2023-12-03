Türkiye’s national flag carrier aims to expand its fleet to 813 aircraft by 2033, its CEO said Saturday, in what would cement its role as the airline that flies to the most countries in the world.

Turkish Airlines (THY) has already said publicly it wants to almost double its fleet from the current 437 aircraft – the ninth biggest fleet in the world.

The additions over the next decade would make it an airline boasting the third largest fleet, THY CEO Bilal Ekşi told an event in Istanbul.

The carrier is in talks with Airbus for a potential order of 355 new aircraft, which, if agreed, will be the largest in the company’s history. Deliveries under the new orders are expected to commence in 2026.

Reflecting on the airline’s growth, Ekşi noted that in 2003, THY had a fleet of only 65 aircraft, ranking 35th globally.

“We are currently flying to 129 countries worldwide, with 350 destinations, including Türkiye. This undoubtedly transforms Istanbul and Türkiye into a significant transfer hub,” Ekşi emphasized.

He underscored the pivotal role played by Istanbul Airport in this growth, describing it as a catalyst for the expansion.

The carrier uses its hub in Istanbul to build a mega network from everywhere in Europe to everywhere in Asia and Africa.

The $12 billion Istanbul Airport, opened in 2018, is said to have helped resolve the biggest constraint the company says had been preventing it from becoming the sole major airline in the region from London to the Far East.

With the recent significant capacity increase at Istanbul Airport, Ekşi highlighted the potential for an additional 600 aircraft to be accommodated. This development, he explained, will position Türkiye as a more prominent global transfer hub.

“People are now trying to establish their businesses here because they have the opportunity to reach 129 countries with just one flight,” Ekşi stated.

The 2033 strategy foresees the number of Turkish Airlines’ passengers reaching 170 million in the next decade.

The carrier aims to lift the figure to 85 million this year, compared to about 82 million passengers served in 2022.