Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) Saturday held talks with Airbus to discuss a potential order of 355 new aircraft, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

During the meeting, which took place in Istanbul, officials from Turkish Airlines discussed buying 75 wide-body A350-900 and 15 wide-body A350-1000 aircraft as well as 250 narrow-body A321neo aircraft and five A350F cargo aircraft, in addition to 10 A350-900s for which terms have already been agreed.

If the parties agree, the order will be the largest in the airline's history.

Turkish Airlines officials also held talks with Rolls Royce for engine maintenance services and spare engines for the wide-body A350 aircraft, AA said.

The airline, which currently operates a fleet of some 435 aircraft, this year celebrated its 90th year of service. Starting its operations with only five aircraft and fewer than 30 seats in 1933, the THY over decades evolved into a global powerhouse that today boasts an unparalleled flight network and fleet.