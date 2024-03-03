Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) extended its flight network further as it conducted its inaugural flight to the Australian continent with a landing in Melbourne on Saturday, the company announced.

The long-awaited line will be the first point in the Australian continent for Turkish Airlines, the statement by its press office said.

The flight from Istanbul, including a stopover in Singapore, landed in Melbourne on Saturday night, with the historic touchdown marking a new significant milestone for the carrier.

"The flag carrier that reaches 130 countries and 346 destinations in six continents, introduced its passengers to the unique beauty of Melbourne city," Turkish Airlines said in a statement.

Flying to more countries than any other, the airline boasts an impressive 450 aircraft in its network, with plans to gradually increase its fleet in upcoming years.

The statement also said the flight to Melbourne would operate three times a week, with thousands of visitors being able to benefit from these flights every year.

Becoming the first European airline to conduct flights to Melbourne Airport, it was emphasized that these flights would also contribute to the tourism and trade volumes of both countries.

"Today is an important day for us. We are experiencing the excitement of reaching our goal and connecting Istanbul with the sixth continent of the world, Australia, by successfully carrying out our infrastructure work," the chairperson of Turkish Airlines, Ahmet Bolat said.

"Our flights to Melbourne not only strengthen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region, but also demonstrate our determination to bring together the peoples and cultures of the world. With its natural beauty and hospitable people, Australia is becoming the 130th country and sixth continent under our wings," he added.

"While offering our guests the opportunity to explore the world with our unique flight network, we continue to expand and improve our service quality on a global scale."

In the statement, it was noted that passengers will be able to travel from Istanbul to Melbourne for $1,199 and from Melbourne to Istanbul for $999 valid for ticketing between Jan. 19 and April 15, and travel between March 1 and May 15, 2024.