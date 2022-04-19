Daily Sabah logo

Every ten years: Floriade Expo 2022 in Netherlands

by agencies Apr 19, 2022 2:56 pm +03 +03:00

The World Horticultural Exhibition is held once every ten years, each time in a different location. This decade's edition is in the Netherlands.

(AA Photo)

The exhibit can be visited till October.

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People visit the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

People visit the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Countries from all around the world participate in this once-a-decade exhibit.

(AA Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

Visitors walk through the horticultural exhibition "Floriade Expo 2022" in Almere, April 17, 2022.

Visitors walk through the horticultural exhibition "Floriade Expo 2022" in Almere, April 17, 2022.

A bed of flowers seen during the expo, April 17, 2022.

(AA Photo)

Blue orchids on display during the expo, April 17, 2022.

(AA Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

An apartment block is decked out in huge prints of flowers and towers over a newly-built cable car at the once-a-decade Dutch horticultural exhibition called Floriade in Almere, Netherlands, April 11, 2022, that aims to showcase ways of making urban areas more sustainable as global populations increasingly shift to cities.

(AP Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A picture taken with a drone shows a view of the Floriade Expo 2022 in Almere, the Netherlands, April 17, 2022.

(EPA Photo)

A long bed of tulips seen at the expo, April 17, 2022.

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

(AA Photo)

Visitors attend the horticultural exhibition "Floriade Expo 2022" in Almere, April 17, 2022.

(AFP Photo)

