Turkish Airlines (THY) was named the "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline" for the second year in a row, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The quarterly World Finance magazine awarded the carrier for its sustainable practices, including its voluntary carbon offset platform CO2mission, usage of sustainable aviation fuel, sustainable in-flight products, waste management and digitalization projects.

Commenting on the award, Turkish Airlines Chairperson Ahmet Bolat highlighted the company's target to be among the world's top three carriers in terms of digitalization within three years.

"Our company, in line with our commitment to being a 'Carbon Neutral Airline in 2050,' have expanded the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which we started to use as of 2022, by adding additional lines in 2023 as part of our plans to combat climate change," Bolat said.

Since 2008, the company has taken on over 100 operational optimization projects to reduce its carbon footprint.

In 2022, Turkish Airlines saved 57,581 tons of fuel, preventing 181,379 tons of greenhouse gas from being emitted into the atmosphere.

Established in 1933 with just five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines today has a fleet of 419 passengers and cargo planes flying to 344 worldwide destinations, including 291 international ones across 129 countries.