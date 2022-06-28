National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) was deemed worthy of the "2022 Sustainability Award" in the "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline" category by World Finance, one of the most respected institutions in the international finance world, the carrier’s press office said on Tuesday.

The company, which carries out studies with a zero-waste policy in the field of sustainability, has one of the most modern and youngest fleets in the world, the official statement said.

It is also committed to gender equality, fuel saving and emission reduction projects implemented within the scope of combating climate change and promoting biofuel use.

All these, along with Turkish Airlines’ flexibility in the management of the pandemic process, and strong financial performance were affective in becoming worthy of the award, the statement said.

THY Chairperson of the Board and the Executive Committee Ahmet Bolat, whose views were included in the statement, said that as the airline that flies to the most countries in the world, they see sustainability as one of the most important focal points of their growth strategy.

Expressing his appreciation for the award, Bolat said, their “operation centers designed with the needs of the future, our young and modern aircraft fleet, and our colleagues who are experts in their fields become a key in this growth journey by reducing our environmental impact.”

“The steps we take within the framework of our sustainable operations are deemed worthy of an award from World Finance. As the Turkish Airlines family, we will continue to focus on the future of our world,” Bolat said.

The World Finance Sustainability Awards, which are accepted as an important reference by the world finance and business circles, are given to organizations that have the best practices in the three dimensions of sustainability in the environmental, economic and social fields.

World Finance, which includes reviews, comments, articles and news reviews on global banking, finance and capital markets, aims to determine the best institutions in countries since 2008 with the evaluations of expert jury members in different sectors.