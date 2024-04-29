Türkiye's national flag carrier is in talks with both Airbus and Boeing about acquiring 235 aircraft as part of its expansion plans, its chief announced Monday.

Turkish Airlines' (THY) 10-year fleet plan, unveiled last year, shows it aims to expand by almost 600 planes. In December, it announced a deal with Airbus for 355 firms and optional orders for A321 narrow-body and A350 wide-body aircraft.

"We are negotiating with both Airbus and Boeing for the remaining 235 planes," THY Chairperson Ahmet Bolat said at an event in Istanbul with Airbus and Rolls-Royce.

He said Turkish Airlines "has always followed a balanced policy between Airbus and Boeing," adding that it was waiting for Boeing's problems to end, so it was not in a hurry to make a decision.

A January mid-air blowout of a cabin panel in the U.S. led Boeing to slow production of its bestselling jet.

Bolat also said Rolls-Royce was exploring the potential of establishing maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities in Türkiye, as well as further supply-chain sourcing.

The event was held to unveil a strategic program that Turkish Airlines, Airbus and Rolls-Royce created to develop the Turkish aerospace industry.

The Strategic Türkiye Enhanced Program (STEP) will identify new projects in which Turkish Airlines and industrial companies can participate, prepare the industry for tenders in advance, ensure the implementation of identified projects and cover investments in the Turkish aerospace sector.

The program "will boost our competitive power," said Bolat.