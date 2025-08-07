Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), reported on Thursday that it carried 51.2 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, with an 82.1% load factor.

The total number of passengers rose 4.7% year-over-year this January to July, the airline said in a Thursday statement posted on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP)

The number of international-to-international passengers climbed 9% to 19.6 million in the January-July period.

The load factor increased by 0.6% on an annual basis during the same period.

The international passenger load factor was 81.7% and the domestic passenger load factor was 85.6%.

The company's available seat kilometers rose 6.1% to 153.9 billion in the seven months, from 145.1 billion in the same period of 2024.

Cargo and mail volume rose 4.4% to 1.21 million tons in the same period in 2025, compared to 1.16 million tons in January-July 2024.

The company's fleet consisted of 491 aircraft as of the end of July.

In July alone, Turkish Airlines' total passenger numbers climbed 8.4% year-on-year to 9 million.

International-to-international transfer passengers in July jumped 12.8% compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 3.3 million, while the passenger load factor was up by 0.2 percentage points to 85.4%.

The international load factor in July was 84.8%, and the domestic load factor was 90.6%.

The company's available seat kilometers leaped 8.7% to 25 billion in July 2025.

Cargo and mail volume transported reached 191,100 tons in July 2025, up 11.2% from the same month in 2024.