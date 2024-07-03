Turkish Airlines has placed an order for four more Boeing 777 Freighters, the two firms announced on Tuesday, as Türkiye's national flag carrier seeks to further strengthen its position in the global air cargo market.

The order will lift to 12 the number of 777 cargo planes that the Turkish Airlines operates.

The purchase is set to help Turkish Airlines optimize its cargo operations, reduce costs and deliver goods to destinations worldwide on time.

"This new investment in expanding our cargo fleet underscores our commitment to meeting the growing global demand for air freight services," said Turkish Airlines Chief Cargo Officer Ali Türk.

"The addition of these Boeing 777 Freighters will not only enhance our operational capabilities but also serve as another step in our strategic vision to reach the top of the air cargo sector worldwide while maintaining our leading position with our unparalleled service and efficiency for our customers across the globe," Türk noted.

In addition to freighters, Turkish Airlines operates a fleet of Boeing airplanes, including the 777-300ER (Extended Range), Next-Generation 737, 737 Max, and 787 Dreamliner models.

The Boeing 777 is among the world's most capable twin-engine freighters, with a maximum payload capacity of 102 metric tons (112 tons) and a range of 9,200 kilometers (5,715 miles).

With more than 265 deliveries, the 777 Freighter is Boeing's best-selling freighter airplane of all time.

Boeing provides more than 90% of the worldwide dedicated freighter capacity, including new production and converted airplanes.

The new order will enable Turkish Airlines to boost its cargo lift by 408 metric tons.

"The 777 Freighter's payload capacity, range and flexibility will enable Turkish Airlines to deliver exceptional customer service while maximizing operational efficiency," said Paul Righi, vice president of Boeing commercial sales for Eurasia.

"We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Turkish Airlines and support its expansion of cargo operations with the addition of Boeing 777 Freighters," Righi noted.