Despite operating in more destinations than any other airline in the world, Turkish Airlines emerged as the safest carrier in Europe, according to a recent report by an airline review site.

Türkiye's national carrier also placed among the 25 safest airlines globally, standing at 13th spot, and as the top European airline considering safety, according to the report by aviation website AirlineRatings, published earlier this month.

Turkish Airlines hasn’t had a fatal accident since 2009, when a Boeing 737 crashed on approach to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.

Last year, Turkish Airlines also won awards for its catering and inflight entertainment and received a "World Class" rating from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). It was named the "Best Airline In Europe" by Skytrax.

The carrier also soared into the record books, claiming the Guinness World Record for "Most Countries Flown to by an Airline" late in December.

The report by AirlineRatings came amid the period when concerns over airline safety had particularly heightened following several accidents in December 2024, including a fatal crash in South Korea in which 179 people died.

For 2025, the world’s safest airline was Air New Zealand, with the first 11 places in the safest airlines ranking for 2025 in general being dominated by Asia-Pacific and Middle East airlines.

Qantas ranked second, while Cathay Pacific, Emirates, and Qatar Airways were tied and shared third place.

AirlineRatings assesses low-cost carriers separately from their full-service counterparts, and this list was led by Hong Kong Express and Jetstar Group, followed by European majors Ryanair and easyJet.