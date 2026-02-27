Turkish Airlines on Friday rejected claims that it had canceled flights to Tehran, saying operations are continuing as scheduled despite heightened tensions linked to a growing U.S. military presence in the region.

The airline’s senior vice president for communications, Yahya Üstün, said reports circulating on social media about flight suspensions were inaccurate.

“Claims circulating on social media regarding flight cancellations related to Iran do not reflect the truth. We do not have any flight cancellations. Our flights operating during daytime conditions are continuing as planned,” Üstün said on X.

The clarification comes amid increased tensions between United States and Iran, with Washington reinforcing its military presence in the Persian Gulf and signaling the possibility of military action to pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programs and its regional allies.

Tehran has accused Washington and Israel of manufacturing pretexts for intervention and regime change, warning it would respond to any military strike while insisting that sanctions relief must accompany any agreement limiting its nuclear activities.

Türkiye has a 550 kilometer (340 mile) frontier with Iran that has three crossing points.

Several governments have urged their citizens to exercise caution in recent days. Britain said on Friday it had temporarily ⁠withdrawn its staff from Iran and closed its embassy amid rising ​regional tensions.

The United States has built ​up a large military presence across the ⁠Middle ‌East ‌ahead of a ⁠possible strike ‌on Iran, as talks between the ​two countries ⁠over Tehran's nuclear ⁠ambitions continue with no sign ⁠of ​a breakthrough.