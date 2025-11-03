Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), said Monday it has resumed scheduled flights to the Iraqi city of Sulaymaniyah, which it had suspended in April 2023.

According to a statement from the air carrier, which currently operates flights to Baghdad, Najaf, Irbil, Basra and Kirkuk in Iraq, has increased the number of destinations in the country to six with the reintroduction of the Sulaymaniyah route.

Ahmet Bolat, chairperson of the board of directors and executive committee of Turkish Airlines, said Sulaymaniyah is one of the most important cities in the region with its natural beauty, deep-rooted history and cultural richness.

Noting that these flights will not only expand the flight network in the region but also contribute to strengthening economic and social ties between the two countries, Bolat said: "We are delighted to welcome our guests back to Sulaymaniyah with our safe, comfortable and high service standards."

The flights will initially operate four days a week – every Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday – between Istanbul Airport and Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

The flights will operate daily after March 27, 2026.