Turkish Airlines (THY) posted its best May performance so far by carrying 7.4 million passengers in the month, according to a statement sent to Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) on Thursday.

The figure increased by 16% from 6.4 million passengers in May 2022.

The flag carrier saw an 11.3% annual hike in passengers on international routes, hitting 4.5 million in May. The number of domestic passengers rose 24.4% to 2.9 million in the same period.

The passenger load factor, or seat occupancy, rose to 81.8% in May – 80.7% on domestic flights and 82% on international flights. The figure was 80% in May 2022.

The volume of cargo and mail it carried fell by 6.6% to 134,500 tons in the same period.

By the end of this May, the number of aircraft in the fleet was 417, the statement added.

Five-month figure

In January-May, the airline carried 31 million passengers, a rise of 29% from last year.

International passengers carried increased by 49.2% on an annual basis to 11.6 million in the five-month period.

The load factor reached 81.1% in the first five months of this year, the statement said.

Cargo and mail carried dropped 9.6% to nearly 608,100 tons in January-May.