Turkish Airlines' (THY) budget carrier AnadoluJet announced Thursday that it is introducing special fares, offering up to a 30% discount on domestic flights in the spring and summer seasons.

The THY said in a statement that passengers purchasing their tickets on Dec.10-13 for the period April 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, will be able to benefit from this discount.

The carrier also stated that the campaign covers all domestic flights and is applicable for all fare classes and packages.

With the latest figures, the flag carrier’s net loss widened to TL 4.26 billion ($542 million) in the first half of 2020, from TL 1.12 billion in the same period last year, demonstrating the impact of COVID-19-related restrictions on air travel.

In the second quarter, the flag carrier's cargo revenues, meanwhile, increased by 90% year-on-year on the U.S. dollar basis. Passenger and technical revenues decreased by 96% and 61%, respectively, while consolidated turnover dropped by 72% on the U.S. dollar basis and 67% on the Turkish lira basis.

During the period in question, which saw a limited number of flights except for more frequent cargo flights, the Far East, the Americas and Europe took the top three spots with their share in total passenger and cargo revenues with 43%, 20% and 18%, respectively.