Turkish Airlines suspended all domestic flights late Friday as a precaution against the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

According to a statement, the suspension will continue until April 20th.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has increased by 2,786 to 20,921.

69 patients have died in the last 24 hours, bringing Turkey's total virus death toll to 425.

Turkey has taken a series of measures to try to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, from closing schools, quarantining around 50 towns and areas and imposing a 24-hour curfew for people 65 or older.

The country rolls out a new measure almost daily. Governorates were tasked by the government with taking measures specific to every province, from limiting entry to cities to expanding social distancing rules.

Turkey, however, came short of declaring a full nationwide lockdown.