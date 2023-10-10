Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Israel until further notice amid tensions between Israel and Hamas, THY press adviser Yahya Üstün said Tuesday.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Üstün said the flights have been suspended due to the current situation in Israel.

Other airliners also suspended flights to the Ben Gurion Airport.

U.S.-based Delta on Monday said it was canceling all flights to Israel until the end of the month.

"As Delta continues monitoring events in the region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our Tel Aviv flights through Oct. 31, 2023," the company said.

American Airlines, Air France, Lufthansa, Emirates, Ryanair and others also pulled flights to Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion airport.

A spokesperson for Israel's Ben Gurion Airport said the airport continued operations on Tuesday, rejecting a Hamas statement that the Palestinian faction had hit it with rockets from the Gaza Strip.

More than 1,800 people have been killed in the escalation since Saturday, including more than 1,000 Israelis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to use all of Israel's strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities and "take revenge for this black day."