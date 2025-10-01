Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), announced on Tuesday the decision to launch scheduled flights to Romania's Timisoara and Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

"Our partnership's Board of Directors has decided to launch scheduled flights to Timisoara, Romania and Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, depending on opportunities and market conditions," the company said in a statement shared on the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

No additional details, including the starting dates for flights, were immediately available.

However, details on the Turkish Airlines website, as of Wednesday, showed availability for flights to Timisoara starting on Oct. 1. The company, which boasts a wide network of destinations worldwide, already flies to several cities in Romania, including the capital, Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca Airport.

Meanwhile, the announced commencement of flights to Armenia comes amid efforts to improve ties and a recent U.S.-brokered peace deal between Yerevan and Baku, Ankara's close ally.