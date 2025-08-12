Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), is increasing the number of flights to China as of October, its CEO, Bilal Ekşi, said on Tuesday.

From Türkiye to China, there are currently 21 flights to three destinations, he said in a post on X.

He added that the firm will increase the total number of flights to 31 as of Oct. 26. The flights will include 10 to Beijing, 11 to Shanghai and 10 to Guangzhou.

Earlier this year, Türkiye and China signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) in civil aviation, increasing the number of weekly passenger flights between the two countries from 21 to 49.

Last year, Ankara and Beijing also inked a memorandum to boost, develop and encourage cooperation in the field of tourism. Trade volume between the two countries has also increased over the years and China is one of the top countries Türkiye sources its goods from.

New flights by Turkish Airlines are expected to add further momentum to the tourist flow between the two.