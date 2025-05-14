Türkiye and China have signed a new memorandum of understanding (MoU) in civil aviation, increasing the number of weekly passenger flights between the two countries from 21 to 49 frequencies, according to a report Wednesday.

The bilateral aviation talks were held between the General Directorate of Civil Aviation (SHGM) and the Civil Aviation Association of China (CAAC) in Beijing, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

As a result of what officials described as constructive and productive negotiations, both countries agreed to increase flight frequencies. In aviation, “frequency” refers to the round-trip operation of a flight between two countries.

The agreement marks the first increase in flight rights between Türkiye and China in about 15 years. Officials see the move as the start of a new era in air transport relations between the two nations, which have recently strengthened cooperation in several sectors, including the automotive industry.

In addition, Chengdu, Xian and Urumqi have been determined as new destinations for Turkish carriers, paving the way for future service to those cities.

Officials said the increase in flights in a strategically important market like China is expected to significantly enhance Turkish civil aviation's connectivity in Asia and around the world.