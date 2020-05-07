Turkish Airlines will no longer carry tameless animals to Turkey from abroad on either passenger or cargo planes to stem the spread of coronavirus, the national flag carrier announced Thursday.

The move came after the General Directorate of Food and Control of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry suspended entry into Turkey of exotic animals and invertebrates, amphibians, ferrets, reptiles and rodents from all countries for any purpose, either accompanied by passengers or transported by cargo.

Transporting pets such as dogs, cats, birds and ornamental fish on Turkish Airlines aircraft is permitted if accompanied by passengers who hold non-commercial international pet passports for the animals, the company underlined.

Both the pet and its human companion are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Turkey, it added.