Türkiye's national carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), will resume direct flights between Istanbul and Dubai as of June 9, media reports citing the carrier said on Monday.

Flights to Dubai had been suspended following the closure of airspace by some Middle Eastern countries after the start of the war between the U.S., Israel and Iran on Feb. 28.

According to information obtained from Turkish Airlines, the suspended flights will resume with the Istanbul-Dubai flight scheduled for June 9, the Anadolu Agency (AA) report said.