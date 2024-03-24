Türkiye's national flag carrier will resume flights to Libya in the coming days after a hiatus of around 10 years, Libya's prime minister announced on Saturday.

"Alhamdulillah, Turkish Airlines will resume flights to Libya from next week after an absence of nearly 10 years," Abdul Hamid Dbeibah wrote on his social media account.

Highlighting the significance of THY's resumption of flights as an indicator of stability in the country, Dbeibah extended his gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority and all relevant institutions in Libya for their contributions to this step.

The resumtion was also confirmed by Turkish Airlines' Chief Executive Officer Bilal Ekşi.

"Our flights to Libya are starting. We will operate 3 flights per week. Our flights are now open for sale," Ekşi wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The resumption of Turkish Airlines flights signal further strengthening of ties between the two countries and providing a vital link for travel and commerce.

Türkiye has been one of the main backers of the Dbeibah-led Government of National Unity (GNU), which is based in Tripoli, and has consistently voiced its support Libya’s unity and integrity.

Libya has been torn by civil war and instability since the ouster of longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. The country split into rival factions in 2014 between eastern-based Gen. Khalifa Haftar and his illegitimate forces backed by Egypt, and the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Türkiye’s support for the Tripoli government was critical in repelling the Haftar forces’ offensive to capture the capital Tripoli and led to a period of stability resulting in the formation of the unity government.

In the current situation, Türkiye suggests that an election, reflecting the will of the Libyan people, should be held to establish a long-lasting and stable government in the country.