National flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) announced Monday that it will become an official sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

Noting that the final match will be held on June 10, 2023, at the Istanbul Ataturk Olympic Stadium, the Turkish flag carrier said the "prestigious" cooperation is one of the most important sponsorships in Turkish sports history.

As part of the agreement, Turkish Airlines' logo will be placed on many fields and LED screens before, during and after the match broadcast.

The carrier will also be the official sponsor of the UEFA Super Cup, UEFA Futsal Champions League and UEFA Youth League finals.

Previously, Turkish Airlines became the first airline company in the world to cooperate with the UEFA with its official airline sponsorship in Euro 2016.

The flag carrier has sponsored many sports teams such as Barcelona, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Olympique Marseille and River Plate.