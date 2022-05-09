Turkish airports hosted about 11.6 million passengers in April, up 88.1% from last year, the country's air travel authority announced.

Some 5.4 million passengers took domestic flights last month, with 6.2 million traveling on international flights, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMI) said Sunday in a statement.

The figure was 73% of the pre-virus levels in April 2019, it added.

Turkey's airports served 139,445 planes, including overflights, in April. Of these, 61,230 were on domestic routes and 47,304 international.

The directorate also said cargo traffic last month rose to 299,829 tons, up 28.8% on an annual basis.

Istanbul Airport hosted more than 4.5 million passengers on both international and domestic routes and served 31,874 airplanes through the month.

In January-April, the number of passengers that went through Turkey's airports, including transit passengers, jumped 72.9% year-over-year to 41.3 million.

Plane traffic, including overflights, stood at 477,831 in the first four months of the year, while air cargo traffic was at over 1.1 million tons.